March 2, 2017 4:05 PM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3

Concert: Blake Shelton

The country superstar and judge on The Voice will perform with special guests Raelynn and Sundance Head. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $29.50-$69.50.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Spring Home & Garden Show

Get tips and ideas from top professionals in the home-based industries. Through Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.fresnoshows.com/home-garden-show.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Event: LunaFest

The festival of short films are by, for, and about women and are screened nationwide at campuses. Fresno State, Peters Education Center Auditorium, Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free.

5:30 p.m.

Event: Next Big Thing Talent Show

The kickoff party and concert finds performers for the 2017 talent show season, including performances at Kings Fair and the grand finale at the Big Fresno Fair. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $15.

6:30 p.m.

Music: Full Circle Friday Night Funk Factory

DJ Don D and Nesto will be spinning a variety of genres, including funk and electronic. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1781594282162792, $10.

8 p.m.

