5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5
Event: Girls World Expo
Girls ages 11-18 can explore college and career choices, learn healthy body image and tips on staying safe online and real life and much more. DoubleTree by Hilton, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, www.girlsworldexpo.com, free.
Noon
Dance to the sounds of the Joe Lenigan Band. Dance lessons with Mario Moreno will be held 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15.
1-4:30 p.m.
Concert: Irish Rovers
The group of Irish musicians was formed in 1963 and currently half the members now reside in Canada. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $25-$35.
7 p.m.
View the documentary “William Saroyan: The Man, The Writer” at the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s boyhood church. Lunch will be served. First Armenian Presbyterian Church, 430 S. First St., Fresno, 559-970-4785, www.fapc.net, $16-$30, $10-$12 for screening only.
1-3 p.m.
Music: Musica Viva
Two performances of “Flights of Fancy” featuring Rochelle Mann, flute; Susan Doering, violin; and Dieter Wulfhorst, violoncello, will be held today. 3-4:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 120 N. Hall St. in Visalia and 7-8:30 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, 1208 L St. in Reedley. 559-392-1425, wulfhorst.tripod.com/id14.html.
