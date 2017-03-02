Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 2
Event: ArtHop
Check out various art galleries including an exhibit featuring photos by Amtrak passengers at Jeffrey Scott Agency or Art Scientifique at Chris Sorensen Studio, a unique crossover show with work from artists and scientists.
5-8 p.m.
Music: Style Like Revelators
Known for their bluesy rock and roll, the band has been compared to the likes of The White Stripes and The Black Keys. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5-$7.
9 p.m.
At 6:15 p.m., George Folsey, the film’s producer and assistant director will join the audience for a conversation on the 1983 comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1275983-trading-places-1983-visalia, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Music: FPU concert
The men’s chorus and women’s chorale groups will perform together. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, www.fresno.edu/event/18281/mens-chorus-womens-chorale-concert, $5.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Franco Escamilla
The comic from Mexico, also known as “El Diablo” (The Devil), is known for his sarcastic style of stand-up comedy. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $69-$129.
8 p.m.
