March 1, 2017 12:58 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 1

Wednesday, March 1

Music: Seong-Jin Cho

The Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concerts presents the pianist performing Chopin, Schubert and Berg. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.

8 p.m.

Community: Read Across America

First 5 of Madera County will hand out free books while supplies last and the big book read will take place at 11 a.m. Children’s Museum of the Sierra, 49269 Golden Oak Drive, Oakhurst, 559-664-4198, www.facebook.com/events/646802965526965, $2.

10 a.m.-noon

Music: The DB Trio

With special guest Patrick Contreras. Skyline Club Bar & Grill, 1419 Railroad Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1236348466442629.

7 p.m.

Community: Medi-Care Made Simple

The seminar will answer any questions beneficiaries or those turning 65 have. Guardian Select Insurance, 423 W. Fallbrook Ave., Ste. 107, Fresno, 559-221-9999, free.

11 a.m.-noon

Music: Metal Mania

Featuring Amenthes, Eviceration and Bariatric. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.

8 p.m.

