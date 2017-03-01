5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, March 1

Wednesday, March 1
Music: Seong-Jin Cho
The Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concerts presents the pianist performing Chopin, Schubert and Berg. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
8 p.m.
Community: Read Across America
First 5 of Madera County will hand out free books while supplies last and the big book read will take place at 11 a.m. Children’s Museum of the Sierra, 49269 Golden Oak Drive, Oakhurst, 559-664-4198, www.facebook.com/events/646802965526965, $2.
10 a.m.-noon
Music: The DB Trio
With special guest Patrick Contreras. Skyline Club Bar & Grill, 1419 Railroad Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1236348466442629.
7 p.m.
Community: Medi-Care Made Simple
The seminar will answer any questions beneficiaries or those turning 65 have. Guardian Select Insurance, 423 W. Fallbrook Ave., Ste. 107, Fresno, 559-221-9999, free.
11 a.m.-noon
Music: Metal Mania
Featuring Amenthes, Eviceration and Bariatric. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.
8 p.m.
