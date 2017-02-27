HOME & GARDEN CALENDAR

Elite Solar Educational Workshop
Bullard High School, 5445 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-978-9475, www.yourcentralvalley.com/calendar#/details/Free-Solar-101-Work-Shop/3163393/2017-03-02T18, free, 6:30-8 p.m. March 2.
Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society meeting
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Service Center, 5340 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-907-6861, fresnocss.com, 7 p.m. March 2.
Fresno Spring Home & Garden Show
Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.fresnoshows.com/home-garden-show, $10, $5 seniors and 3 p.m. to close all days, free to ages 12 and younger, 11 am.-7 p.m. March 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 4 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 5.
Arbor Day Tour
Clovis Botanical Garden, 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-298-3091, www.clovisbotanicalgarden.org, free, 10 a.m.-noon March 10.
Fresno County Master Gardeners: Summer Vegetables
Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7519, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free, 9-11 a.m. March 11.
Workshop: Outdoor lighting
Home Depot, 845 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis; 7150 N. Abby St., Fresno; 3272 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno; 4864 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno; 3175 Highland Ave., Selma; 2155 N. Schnoor St., Madera; 501 N. 12th Ave., Hanford; 3500 S. Demaree St., Visalia; 1600 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare, workshops.homedepot.com/workshops/home, free, 10-11:30 a.m. March 11.
Plant Give & Take
Veterans of Foreign War Post 8900, 3585 N. Blythe Ave., Fresno, 559-227-9947, free, 9 a.m.-noon March 11.
Fresno County Master Gardeners: Garbage into Gold
Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free, 9:30-11 a.m. March 18.
Workshop: Installing ceiling fans
Home Depot, 845 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis; 7150 N. Abby St., Fresno; 3272 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno; 4864 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno; 3175 Highland Ave., Selma; 2155 N. Schnoor St., Madera; 501 N. 12th Ave., Hanford; 3500 S. Demaree St., Visalia; 1600 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare, workshops.homedepot.com/workshops/home, free, 10-11:30 a.m. March 18.
Fresno County Master Gardeners: Tomatoes, Tomatoes, Tomatoes!
Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free, 9:30-11 a.m. March 22.
Comments