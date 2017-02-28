25 things to do in the Valley in March

The Valley never lacks high quality entertainment, from ArtHop or Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater to checking out a new movie or restaurant or attending a concert. The following is a list of the Top 25 things The Bee’s entertainment staff thinks you should check out in March. For an extended list of entertainment options, visit our online calendar, read our entertainment blog and coverage, and watch for our daily “5 Things to Do” listing.
Fringe factor: Fresno’s 16th annual Rogue Festival offers 300 performances at eight venues in the Tower District. This year’s event boasts all-original work. March 2-11. Rogue wrist bands $3; tickets $5-$12.
Doing it to country songs: Blake Shelton brings his latest tour to the Save Mart Center with RaeLynn and Sundance Head. 7:30 p.m. March 3, Save Mart Center. $32.50-$72.50.
Seuss fix: Fresno City College has fun with “The Cat in the Hat,” a faithful adaptation for kids and adults. March 3-11, Fresno City College Theatre. $14, $12 students and seniors, $10 children 10 and under.
New York state of mind: The famed Dance Theatre of Harlem returns to Fresno with a program featuring “Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven.” 7:30 p.m. March 4, Saroyan Theatre. $22-$65.
Chinese New Year: Celebrate the year of the rooster with a parade through Chinatown in downtown Fresno. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 4.
Silver screening: Watch the award-winning documentary “William Saroyan: The Man, The Writer” by Paul Kalinian and Dr. Susie Kalinian. 1 p.m. March 5 at First Armenian Presbyterian. Tickets are $24-30 for luncheon and film; $10-$12 for film only.
Line up for a doughnut: The Valley’s first Dunkin’ Donuts opens with giveaways, and food and drink samples and mascot Cuppy at 5 a.m., March 8, Hanford, 1695 W. Lacey Blvd., in front of the Hanford Mall.
Perfectly unbalanced: Comic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his puppet show to the Save Mart Center. 7 p.m. March 9. $34-$48.50.
Pop Up Cafe: Remember Notorious B.I.G., 20 years after his death at “Big Poppa’s Cafe” at Take 3. 5:46-10:46 a.m. March 9.
An American documentary: “I Am Not Your Negro,” adapted from Civil Rights activist James Baldwin’s book “Remember This House,” is screened by Fresno Filmworks. Two showtimes: 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., March 10 at Tower Theatre. Tickets: $10 general admission or $8 students/seniors.
King of the hill: “Kong: Skull Island” is the latest look at what happens when men and women must deal with an ape that is taller than most buildings. Brie Larson stars. Movie opens March 10.
Triple Threat Series: Monster Jam roars back into Save Mart Center for three shows in two days. 7 p.m. March 10-11 and 1 p.m. March 11. $23-$45.
Miranda moment: College of the Sequoias presents Lin-Manuel (“Hamilton”) Miranda’s “In the Heights.” March 10-19, College of the Sequoias Theatre, Visalia. $24, $22 seniors, $20 students.
Drink craft beer: The Clovis Craft Beer Crawl features lots of a big brewers from around the state and a few tiny brewers whose beers you probably can’t taste anywhere else. From 2-5:30 p.m., March 12, Old Town Clovis, $35 to $45.
Rock and Worship: Steven Curtis Chapman headlines the $10 mega Christian music festival Rock and Worship Roadshow. 5 p.m. March 12 at Save Mart Center. $10.
Insane City: San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Lectures brings Dave Barry, the author of a nationally syndicated column for more than 20 years, to Saroyan Theatre. 10:30 a.m. March 15. $35.
Destination Neverland: Good Company Players presents “Peter and the Starcatcher.” March 16-May 14, Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater. $32-$60.
A tale as old as time: The live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson, will hit theaters March 17. Fresno’s Audra McDonald plays Garderobe.
Anime fans rejoice: The sixth annual Ani-Me Con runs March 18-19 at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds and features panel discussions, live entertainment, cosplay shows and vendor booths – all related to animation and/or gaming. Tickets will be $15 for Saturday, $10 for Sunday and $20 for a weekend pass.
A woman’s touch: Rei Hotoda, the only woman candidate for Fresno Philharmonic music director, conducts the orchestra. 3 p.m. March 19, Saroyan Theatre. $25-$79.
Eat Your Science: Alton Brown is live with an all new show featuring multimedia presentations and bigger and better food demonstrations at Saroyan Theatre. 7:30 p.m. March 20. $35-$65.
Space race: “Mass Effect: Andromeda,” arguably the biggest video game release of 2017, comes out March 21. Quit your job. Stop going outside. Tell your family you’ll see them in a month.
Fres Yes: FresYes Fest celebrates with craft beer, live music and food trucks at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company. Noon-11 p.m. March 25.
Paul, sans Peter and Mary: Noel Paul Stookey (or Peter, Paul and Mary) comes to Tower Theatre. 6 p.m. March 26. $29-50-$64.50.
Peppa Pig Live: Bring your preschooler as the popular Nick Jr. show comes to life at Warnors Theatre. 6 p.m. March 31. $34.50-$144.50.
