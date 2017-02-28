5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Feb. 28

Tuesday, Feb. 28
Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a Mardi Gras-style party. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5.
7 p.m.
Music: Cody Canada and the Departed
The singer gained fame as lead singer for Cross Canadian Ragweed. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Know Your Rights
The National Lawyers Guild will provide information on free speech and what it covers. Fres.Co., 1918 Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/570731879800000.
6-9 p.m.
Music: Community Symphony Orchestra
The program features Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”) in minor by Felix Mendelssohn. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.facebook.com/events/1848711878735905, $8, $6 seniors and students.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Mardi Gras celebration
Catch a performance by zydeco band Lonesome Jem & the Lunatics. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
6-7:30 p.m.
