February 27, 2017 12:56 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Feb. 27

Monday, Feb. 27

Music: Passport Approved Tour

Featuring Katéa, Speaker First, Ben Hazlewood and Madyx. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10..

7:30 p.m.

Event: Poetry night

Share your favorite poems and discuss authors. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org.

7-8:30 p.m.

Event: Soul coloring

Enjoy a night of creative expression. New Thought Community, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/798259533646906.

6-8 p.m.

Event: Football and pints

The Liverpool Football Club faces Leicester City Football Club. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com.

Noon-2:30 p.m.

Event: Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club meeting

First Lady of California State University, Fresno, Mary Borges Castro, will speak. Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1112, $25 for the luncheon, $5 for program only.

Noon

