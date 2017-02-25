5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Feb. 25

Saturday, Feb. 25
Music: Gregor Ross & the 4 Horsemen
The country and rock band will perform with Russian Money. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$12.
8:30 p.m.
Concert: Barbra & Frank
The concert that never was features Sharon Owens and Sebastian Anzaldo performing the hits of Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $29-$45.
7 p.m.
Event: Blossom bus tour
Take a tour along the Blossom Trail and stop for beer and wine tasting and at local art galleries. Meet at the Sanger Depot Museum, 1710 Seventh St., Sanger, 559-875-4575, sanger.org, $58.
9 a.m.
“Journey” is a 90-minute show of dance and music through many cultures of the world, including Irish, American and Ukrainian. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, mercedtheatre.org, $20-$25.
7 p.m.
Event: Burlesque Spectacular
Featuring Los Angeles’ and Orange County’s finest burlesque talent. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1071979216265147, $20.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments