Arkansas cancels hearing for satanic display at Capitol

Arkansas officials canceled a hearing Thursday that had been planned for a satanic statue proposed near the state Capitol, saying a new law puts the monument on hold unless it gets legislative approval.
The secretary of state's office told the Satanic Temple a measure signed into law this week prohibits the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission from considering the proposal without legislative authorization. A hearing had been tentatively scheduled for May 11 on the group's proposed statue of Baphomet, a goat-headed, angel-winged creature accompanied by two children smiling at it, on the state Capitol grounds.
The secretary of state's office said it will reschedule the hearing if the Temple gets legislative approval for its monument. No legislation has been introduced so far for the Baphomet statue.
"This prohibition in no way places your organization back to ground zero," Chief Deputy Secretary of State Kelly Boyd wrote to the group. "Consideration of your proposal simply stopped where it was at the time the law became effective."
Lucien Greaves, the co-founder and spokesman of the Satanic Temple, said a lawsuit over the state's decision was "imminent." The group has argued the new law couldn't be applied retroactively to its proposal.
The Temple proposed the statue in response to a Ten Commandments display lawmakers authorized at the state Capitol in 2015. The commission has not yet voted on that monument's design and location.
Boyd sent a similar letter to the Saline Atheist and Skeptic Society, which has proposed a "wall of separation" to be placed between the Baphomet and Ten Commandments monuments. That proposal is pending before a subcommittee of the commission and had not reached a public hearing phase.
Boyd sent another letter to supporters of a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument that is also pending before a commission subcommittee. A bill authorizing that monument has been approved by lawmakers and is awaiting Gov. Asa Hutchinson's signature.
The commission under previous law could consider monument proposals and issue recommendations, but legislative authorization was needed before any could be built on Capitol grounds. Supporters said the change in law was needed to prevent the panel from spending time and money on proposals that would never be approved by lawmakers.
