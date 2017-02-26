5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Feb. 26

Sunday, Feb. 26
Concert: Eric Johnson
Enjoy an intimate setting as the singer performs songs from his new acoustic guitar and piano CD. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $31.50-$51.50.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Mardi Gras parade
This year’s parade and festival theme is “Myths, Folk and Fairy Tales.” Tower District, Olive Avenue from Palm and Maroa avenues, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/537223943138446.
1-5 p.m.
Music: Hymn Festival Sing-Along
Featuring valley organists and choristers. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-392-1425, dwcello@yahoo.com, free.
3-5 p.m.
Event: Yoga & Beer, Pints & Poses
Enjoy an all-levels vinyasa flow yoga class followed by a craft beer and snacks. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/260384914390545, $20.
3-4 p.m.
The author of “The Mind of Terror” was a sniper as a young man will speak on a life-changing faith experience. Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free.
9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.
