Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Feb. 24

Friday, Feb. 24
Music: Adia Victoria
The singer and songwriter from Nashville is known for her “gothic country music” style. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $10.
8:30 p.m.
Event: The Weekend Blender
The indoor show features a kids’ art show, local vendors featuring a variety of pop culture and superhero items and more. Through Sunday. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-347-4881, www.facebook.com/events/1762989573974012, free.
10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Music: ¡Cumbiatron!
The electronic dance music party features Qiensave, with DJs El Selector and Del Toro Don with percussionist Matty Segura. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1409434945794558, $10.
8 p.m.
Event: Spotlight Visalia
Featuring music and dance from four local high schools plus special guests. Proceeds benefit the theater and Visalia Unified performing arts programs. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1409387-spotlight-visalia-visalia, $20-$60.
7:30 p.m.
The event is part of the Fresno Poets’ Association reading series. Fresno State, Alice Peters Auditorium, Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/english/degrees-programs/mfa, free.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments