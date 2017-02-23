Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Feb. 23

Thursday, Feb. 23
The speaker is the great grandson of Mexican Revolution intellectual and journalist Enrique Flores Magó. He is the founder and director of La Casa de El Hijo del Ahuizote in Mexico City. Fresno State, Henry Madden Library, Fresno, 559-278-6622, romeog@csufresno.edu.
6-7:30 p.m.
Starring Timur, tenor, and Jennifer Reason, pianist, with a unique performance inspired by his glam opera rock band, Timur and the Dime Museum. The Painted Table, 1211 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-442-5699, fresnograndopera.org/season/cabaret-series-timur-tenor, $25-$40.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Golden Dragon Acrobats
The 21-member troupe from China is known for its acrobatics, traditional dancing and costumes. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $22-$34.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Pushing the Limits: Survival
Russ Richardson from Fresno County Search & Rescue will speak on survival as it relates to his job and the book “Arctic Drift” by Clive Cussler. Riverdale Branch Library, 20975 Malsbary Ave., Riverdale, 559-867-3381, free.
6-7 p.m.
Music: Live Band Karaoke
Be the star of your own karaoke performance with a live band providing music and accompanying vocals. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5.
8:30 p.m.
