5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Feb. 22

Wednesday, Feb. 22
Music: Emmet Cahill
The Irish tenor is touring in support of his debut Irish orchestral album. Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced, 209-388-1090, emmetcahilltours.ticketleap.com, $30-$45.
7:30 p.m.
Event: ‘Titus Andronicus’
Woodward Shakespeare Festival gives a sneak peak of the second show of its 13th season. Fig Garden Regional Library, 3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-600-4071, www.facebook.com/events/992261927584469, .
7 p.m.
Learn how to prolong flowers in a vase, including conditioning and hydrating. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, $15.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Music: Attila
The hardcore and death metal band is on its “Let’s Get Abducted” tour and will perform with New Years Day, Bad Omens and Cane Hill. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $19.
6 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Roadhouse’
The Savage Cinema Club presents the 1989 hit starring Patrick Swayze, with live commentary and drinking games. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/880612192081182, free.
8 p.m.
