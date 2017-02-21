5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Tuesday, Feb. 21
Concert: Bonnie Raitt
The singer-songwriter is touring in support of her latest album, “Dig In Deep.” Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=277, $63.50-$107.50.
8 p.m.
Broadway in Fresno puts Baby and Johnny on stage. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.broadwayinfresno.com/shows, $38-$78.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Beatles vs. Stones
Tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction, pay tribute to the two legendary bands. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $30-$50.
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Event: Third Tuesday Takeover
Eleven downtown businesses will host an art show with live music. Downtown Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/245206022588421.
6-8 p.m.
Event: Author Talk with Anne Biggs
The author will discuss her book “The Swan Garden.” Gillis Branch Library, 629 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0140, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
6-7:30 p.m.
