Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

0:51 Fans line up waiting for Twenty One Pilots Pause

0:58 Hundreds march for Sanctuary for All in downtown Fresno

2:06 Paul George and what could've been at Fresno State

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno

2:10 Living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family, says former resident JePahl White

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines