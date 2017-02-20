5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Feb. 20

Monday, Feb. 20
Event: Royce Gracie seminar
The jiu-jitsu master will hold two seminars: one for kids ages 7-12 and another for teens and adults. Royce Gracie Jiu-Jitsu of Fresno, 1063 Brookhaven Drive, Suite 108, Clovis, 559-322-4084, www.facebook.com/events/1782421405412636, $35-$120.
5-6 p.m., 6-9 p.m.
Event: Griefshare
The program titled “Mourning to Joy” is for those who have lost loved ones, with biblical teachings on grief and recovery. Kerman Covenant Church, 15495 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, 559-846-5307.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno State baseball
The men’s team hosts the Oregon Ducks. Fresno State, Beiden Field, 1620 E. Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-3674, www.gobulldogs.com.
7:05 p.m.
Event: Sky Harbor Hike
Drive to the end of Sky Harbor Road for the meeting point of this short 2 1/2 mile hike. San Joaquin River Trail, Friant, www.facebook.com/events/1281319245278603.
8-11 a.m.
Event: Auditions for ‘Pippin’
The play tells the story of a young prince who seeks adventure and passion in his life. Auditions are open to older high school age to adult and a school-age boy and will continue through Wednesday. Encore Theatre Company, 324 S. N St., Tulare, www.facebook.com/events/798334000305137.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments