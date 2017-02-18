Entertainment

February 18, 2017 1:01 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Feb. 18

Saturday, Feb. 18

Event: Beard & Moustache Club Competition

Featuring 10 categories, food trucks and vendors, proceeds from this event will benefit the Marjaree Mason Center. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., www.eventbrite.com/e/fresno-beard-and-moustache-competition-tickets-28672698814?aff=es2, $20 to compete, $10 for spectators.

4-11:30 p.m.

Music: Discordia

American Made Concerts presents the metal band alongside Rise, Don’t Tell Her That and Friend or Faux. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $7-$10.

8 p.m.

Event: Add color blooms that return every year

Get tips on planting perennial blooming plants to add color and character to your garden from Fresno County Master Gardeners. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

Event: Arthouse benefit show

The art show and silent auction will benefit the art collective that closed earlier this year after fallout from the Ghost Ship fire. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1809480842639889.

5-11 p.m.

Music: Tribute to J Dilla

Celebrate the life and contributions of James Yancy, better known as rapper J Dilla, with DJs, art and donuts. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $5.

9 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

