February 19, 2017 12:27 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Feb. 19

Sunday, Feb. 19

Concert: R. Kelly

“The King of R&B” has sold more than 100 million records and will perform songs from his hit albums. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/r-kelly, $42.50-$130.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Day of Remembrance

The event recognizes the 75th anniversary of Japanese internment. Shinzen Japanese Garden at Woodward Park, 7775 Friant Road, Fresno, 559-840-1264, www.shinzenjapanesegarden.org, $7, $3 ages 4-14, $20 per family, Woodward Park entry is $5 per car.

10 a.m.-noon

Music: Fresno Philharmonic presents Gershwin & Copland

Aram Demirjian is the special guest conductor. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. Fresno, 559-261-0600, fresnophil.org, $25-$79.

3 p.m.

Event: ‘Imparables’

Adrian Uribe and Omar Chaparro present their comedy show. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $55-$95.

5 p.m.

Music: Authority Zero

The Arizona band formed in 1994 and blends punk, rock and reggae. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$13.

7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

