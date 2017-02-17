Clairvoyant Tyler Henry refuses to use ‘ghost’ writer to write book

Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant from Hanford, has been asked the same questions repeatedly. People want to know how his ability to talk to the dead works. They ask how having the ability has affected him personally.
He answers a lot of the quizzing from the curious in his book “Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side” (Gallery Books, $25.). Henry will answer even more questions as he’s having a book signing at Barnes & Noble, 7849 N. Blackstone Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
“The book touches on the most-asked questions and really tries to show that in many ways I am very normal,” Henry says. “Regardless of what you believe about my abilities, this is a good resource about what I’ve gone through.”
What he’s been going through in recent years is E!’s “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry”. The 21-year-old clairvoyant will bring messages from beyond to Tori Spelling, Linda Blair, Madison Beer and Melissa Joan Hart. In the first season, he did readings for Amber Rose, Carnie Wilson, Joey Lawrence, Charisma Carpenter, Cheryl Burke, Heather Dubrow, John Salley, Monica Potter, Margaret Cho, Rob Dyrdek, Tom Green, Jaime Pressly, Snooki, Tom Arnold, WWE Diva Natalya, Boy George and more.
Season 1 of “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” was E!’s most-watched unscripted series launch in three years, excluding spinoffs.
When time has permitted he’s done book signings in New York and Los Angeles. Many of those he read while growing up in Hanford traveled to Southern California to see Henry. He’s looking forward to seeing more clients when he is in Fresno.
It took Henry three years to write the book. He laughs and says it took that long because he didn’t want to use a “ghost” writer. The real reason he went it alone was this book had to be his full story from the joy he’s given people through his readings to the pain he felt being bullied while in school.
“It had to be as real as possible. Otherwise people would not be able to relate to the different feelings I went through. I want everyone to know it isn’t about feeling different but what you do with it. I want people to see it gets better,” Henry says.
The writing part came relatively easy to Henry as he at one time thought about being a journalist. He’s just glad that he’s not had to do a lot of math because those classes were always the toughest for him.
Henry became aware of his psychic abilities 11 years ago when he had a feeling that his grandmother, who had been battling cancer, was about to die. By the time the then-10-year-old had awakened his mother and prepared to leave the family home in Hanford, they got word his grandmother had passed away.
From that point on, the young man has used his clairvoyance to do readings of friends, family and a growing list of celebrity clients. The celebrity readings are always interesting for him because he doesn’t know who he will be reading until he meets them to film their episode. Henry prefers to do his readings in the home of the client because there is more of the person’s energy there. In lieu of that, he can hold a personal object that helps him do his readings.
He recognizes most of the stars.
“I didn’t recognize Boy George and it was a little awkward until his manager intervened to confirm a lot of what I was saying,” Henry says.
Not knowing in advance who he will be reading lets the celebrities know that Henry has not done a lot of online research to prepare for the reading. It also helps Henry from being starstruck.
He did find reading Ellen DeGeneres to be a “profound” moment because he’s admired her for so many years. Henry was a guest on the daytime talk show host’s show after the reading and told him that the reading was “a life-changing experience” for her.
During his reading for Bobby Brown, Henry connected with Brown’s wife, Whitney Houston, and daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. One of his more unorthodox readings was with former supermodel Janice Dickinson.
Henry’s list of celebrity clients is the result of strong word-of-mouth among the stars. His client base got so huge the Sierra Pacific High School graduate decided not to go to college to study to be a hospice nurse and instead moved to Los Angeles.
His his introduction to Hollywood came through Fresno talent agent, Carollyn De Vore. Henry had approached De Vore about helping him with his public speaking skills because he was “a little shy” in high school. A few weeks after meeting Henry, his mother mentioned to De Vore that Tyler was a medium. The talent agent introduced Henry to Hollywood publicist Ron Scott and that began the journey to Henry starring in the new TV series.
As has been the case all his life, Henry knows there will be people who show up at the book signing who don’t believe in his abilities. He welcomes those with opposing views and believes a healthy degree of skepticism is valuable. He welcomes questions because they help him evolve.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
