Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Feb. 17

Friday, Feb. 17
Concert: Darlene Love
The former front singer for Phil Spector is known for hits like “He’s a Rebel” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $29-$55.
8 p.m.
Films screened are “I Hate Dogs – The Last Survivor,” “SaroyanLand” and “Shesh-Besh.” Fresno State, Industrial Technology Building Room 101, Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/news-events/index.html, free.
7-9:30 p.m.
Music: Zepparella
The all-female band covers hits made famous by Led Zeppelin. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $16-$20.
9 p.m.
The Central California Chinese Cultural Association hosts the gala featuring former leading dancers of the China National Song and Dance Troupe, with a martial arts demonstration, Chinese folk singer and more. Warnors Center, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org, $29-$49.
7 p.m.
Music: Tuck & Patti
The husband and wife duo have been making music for over 30 years. Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $15.
8 p.m.
