Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Feb. 16

Thursday, Feb.16
Event: Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival
Admission to the three-day festival is free with coupon available at quiltcraftsew.com/Fresno/FRS2017coupon.pdf. Big Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.quiltcraftsew.com.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Event: Veterans to Law School Forum
Local veterans are encouraged to pursue a career in law and learn of the opportunities available as a result of their military service. Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-323-2100, www.sjcl.edu.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Enjoy tacos from Tacos El Compadre, live music by Santa Mira and a variety of craft beer on tap. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/168232760338160.
5-10 p.m.
Music: Motown Night
Dance to the hits from the ’60s and ’70s with live music by Tom Scott and members from The Experience. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5.
8 p.m.
Event: The Princess Bride
Rob Reiner directed the 1987 romantic fairytale adventure of a princess and the hero who rescues her from the villain. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
