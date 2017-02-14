Twenty One Pilots perform at Save Mart Center in Fresno

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, left, and drummer Josh Dun, right, Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Twenty One Pilots' drummer Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph, right, Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
A spotlight cuts through the darkness as Twenty One Pilots takes the stage Tuesday night in a sold out show, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Fans scream as Twenty One Pilots performs in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Fans scream before Twenty One Pilots takes the stage Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
A fan receives water from event staff before Twenty One Pilots take the stage Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Fans sing along to Twenty One Pilots in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' drummer Josh Dun in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, left, and drummer Josh Dun, right, in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif
Fans watch Twenty One Pilots in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, projected in background, leads drummer Josh Dun, right, in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, left, with fans projected to the right Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Fans sing along to Twenty One Pilots Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, left, with fans projected to the right, Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' drummer Josh Dun in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, projected to the left and drummer Josh Dun, right, in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph leads drummer Josh Dun, background, in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Fans sing along to Twenty One Pilots in concert Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Fans scream as Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph appears in the stands after disappearing from stage Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
