February 13, 2017 11:43 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Concert: Twenty One Pilots

The duo took home its first-ever Grammy for Best Pop/Duo at Sunday’s award show. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $38-$48.

7 p.m.

Community: Fresno County Genealogical Society Meeting

Jan Wilson will speak on her trip to Poland, including contributions of the Dutch, German and Mennonites to Poland. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, fresnogenealogy.org.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Community: Homeless memorial service

The service honors those who have passed away on the street and will be led by Jim Grant and Mike McGarvin. Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, 559-488-7440.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Community: Fresno Numismatic Society

For anyone interested in the hobby of collecting coins and currency. Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocoinclub.com.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Valentine’s Day Mr. & Mrs. Standup Comedy Show

Real life couple Jenn Felix and Danny Minch get down to the nitty-gritty of what it’s like when two comedians are in a relationship. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3886, $20.

8 p.m.

