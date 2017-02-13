5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tuesday, Feb. 14
Concert: Twenty One Pilots
The duo took home its first-ever Grammy for Best Pop/Duo at Sunday’s award show. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $38-$48.
7 p.m.
Community: Fresno County Genealogical Society Meeting
Jan Wilson will speak on her trip to Poland, including contributions of the Dutch, German and Mennonites to Poland. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, fresnogenealogy.org.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Community: Homeless memorial service
The service honors those who have passed away on the street and will be led by Jim Grant and Mike McGarvin. Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, 559-488-7440.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Community: Fresno Numismatic Society
For anyone interested in the hobby of collecting coins and currency. Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocoinclub.com.
7:30 p.m.
Real life couple Jenn Felix and Danny Minch get down to the nitty-gritty of what it’s like when two comedians are in a relationship. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3886, $20.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
