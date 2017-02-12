Hallmark gets Smart for Valentine’s Day

Because of Valentine’s Day, this week’s TV schedule features a variety of programs looking at love.
The Hallmark Channel production “Love at First Glance” examines how quickly the right person can be found. The AT&T Audience Network takes a more unconventional look at boy meets girl meets girl.
Both will be on the air Valentine’s Day.
With one look
“Love at First Glance” looks at what happens when two strangers on a crowded commuter train share a look. Amy Smart and Adrian Grenier star.
Smart, whose past work includes “Crank” and “Shameless,” offers some insight into the movie and her own thoughts on love with the following.
Q: Who was your first crush?
A: This boy Ali who was a year older than me in fifth grade.
Q: What was the first romantic gesture you made, or had made to you?
A: I was around 15 and just started dating this boy a few years older and he surprised me and showed up at my house on a school night with flowers and a watch for a present. It totally took me off guard and I became smitten with him.
Q: Which is best: candy or flowers?
A: Flowers by far.
Q: What’s the most romantic thing about your character in “Love at First Glance”?
A: That she went out of her way and wrote a whole story about James and met all the people that changed his life.
Q: Where is the most romantic place on the planet?
A: Probably a summer night on the beach somewhere tropical.
Q: What is the most romantic thing someone can do for you?
A: Any kind of surprise to me is the most romantic. … It shows that they took the time to think about doing something for me to make me happy.
Q: Best romantic line from “Love at First Glance”?
A: “At the end of the day, what gives our life meaning, is how we are loved.” Said by Wally.
Q: What would be the perfect date?
A: Coming home to my husband cooking a delicious dinner, sharing a good bottle of wine and then going dancing later.
Q: Who is your celebrity crush?
A: Matt Damon.
Q: Do you believe in love at first glance?
A: I believe in lust at first sight, but I found that love sometimes comes hidden and then gets revealed. Others say they’ve experienced love at first sight, but I haven’t.
The film debuts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, on the Hallmark Channel.
It’s all about throupling
When two people get together, it’s known as coupling. What do you call it when a man and two woman enter into a polyamory relationship? That’s the big question with the Audience Network series “You Me Her.”
The answer for those connected with the series is “throuple.” At this point, while the actors realize that the word defines this relationship, it does sound a little silly.
Rachel Blanchard, who plays Emma, says she doesn’t think anyone in the relationship will admit that it’s a ridiculous word, or at least her character won’t.
“Emma is so strong in her conviction that she’s having the courage to live the life in the open that she wants to live. So she’s owning the word ‘throuple.’ But can anyone really say that and not sound like an ass?” Blanchard says.
The second season of “You Me Her” has grad student Izzy (Priscilla Faia) moving in with suburban couple Jack and Emma (Greg Poehler and Blanchard). The trio faced the questions from family and friends. Now, they have to look at their own concerns about this different relationship.
Season two debuts at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The 10 half-hour episodes will air on the Audience Network provided through DirecTV and AT&T U-verse or through the streaming service of DirecTV Now.
If “You Me Her” continues, the term trouple could become more popular. That would mean a change would have to be made by companies who make greeting cards. Right now, Hallmark doesn’t make a card for trouples.
Faia is hoping the company will make such a card while Blanchard suggests it would have to be “a pop up card.”
Other news
It’s free: Showtime is offering a free preview weekend starting Friday, Feb. 17, and running through Monday, Feb. 20. This comes when the second season of “Billions” begins. There will also be new episodes of “Homeland “ and live boxing event.
Spread the word: Lady Antebellum will appear on “CBS This Morning” during the 8 a.m. hour on Thursday, Feb. 16, to announce the nominees for the “52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.” The awards will be handed out April 2 on CBS.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
