Entertainment

February 11, 2017 3:44 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday, Feb. 11

Event: Fresno County Wine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend

Sample wine, beer and spirits at 18 tasting locations. Continues through Sunday. Fresno County wineries, 559-275-2910, fresnocountywinejourney.com, $10.

Noon-5 p.m.

Event: Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus

Elephants are back in the ring with amazing puppetry, also featuring contortionists, acrobats, knife throwers and more. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/circus-1903, $33-$63.

8 p.m.

Music: Back to Black tribute

The Amy Winehouse cover band features Danielle Rondero with lead vocals. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $10.

8 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘The Midnight Orchestra’

The 2016 French film follows a Jewish man leaving Morocco as a child and follows him through adulthood during the Yom Kippur War. Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-432-3600.

7:15 p.m.

Event: Resist Protest

The march is in response to the president’s executive orders including a Muslim and refugee ban, concern over the Dakota Access Pipeline and more. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, actionnetwork.org/events/resist-2.

4 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Artist You Should Know: Mariachi singer and musician Omar Nare

View more video

Entertainment Videos