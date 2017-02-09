5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Feb. 12

Sunday, Feb. 12
Event: ‘Gypsy’
An aggressive stage mother takes her two daughters on a cross-country trip during the 1920s when burlesque was on the rise. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587.
2 p.m.
The concert is a blend of scripture, prayer and congregational singing. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, free-will offering.
3 p.m.
Event: Food Not Bombs Benefit Party
The 16th annual fundraiser features music by Roger Perry, Blake Jones and the Trike Shop and others and a potluck dinner. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1074944422632782, $10.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
The French pianist will perform pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven, György Ligeti and Sergei Prokofiev. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
3 p.m.
Music: ‘Love Conquers All’
Youth Orchestras of Fresno presents guitarist Daniel Bolshoy, performing Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquin Rodrigo. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-275-6694, www.youthorchestrasfresno.org/current-season, free or $25 for reserved seating.
7 p.m.
