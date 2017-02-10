Touring shows calendar: Big acts coming to Fresno through November 2017

Midnight Star with The Original Mary Jane Girls
Feb. 10, Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $30.
8 p.m.
Valentine’s Super Love Jam
Feb. 10, Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $30.50-$54.50.
7:30 p.m.
Robin Thicke
Feb. 13, Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, $55-$85.
7:30 p.m.
Darlene Love
Feb. 17, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $29-$55.
8 p.m.
Tuck & Patti
Feb. 17, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $43.50-$58.50.
8 p.m.
Twenty One Pilots
Feb. 17, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, $38-$48.
7 p.m.
R. Kelly
Feb. 19, Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $37.50-$74.50.
7:30 p.m.
Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown
Feb. 21, Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, mercedtheatre.org, $30-$50.
7:30 p.m.
Bonnie Raitt
Feb. 21, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=277, $63.50-$107.50.
8 p.m.
Emmet Cahill
Feb. 22, Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced, 209-388-1090, emmetcahilltours.ticketleap.com, $30-$45.
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown
Feb. 22, Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $18-$22.
8 p.m.
Feb. 23, The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $15-$18.
9 p.m.
Golden Dragon Acrobats
Feb. 23, Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $22-$34.
7:30 p.m.
Adia Victoria
Feb. 24, The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $10.
8:30 p.m.
One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen & The Works
Feb. 24, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32.50-$47.50.
7 p.m.
The Afters with Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz
Feb. 24, First Baptist Church of Merced, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, 209-383-7729, transparentproductions.com/events/the-afters-merced, $19.50.
7-10 p.m.
Barbra & Frank: The Concert That Never Was
Feb. 25, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1412277-barbra-frank-concert-that-visalia, $29-$45.
7 p.m.
Fifty Shades of Men
Feb. 25, Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-229-5683, www.bigfootticket.com, $10-$92.
7 p.m.
Y&T
Feb. 25, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $33.50-$63.50.
7:30 p.m.
Eric Johnson Acoustic Guitar and Piano
Feb. 26, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $31.50-$51.50.
7:30 p.m.
Cody Canada and the Departed
Feb. 28, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
7:30 p.m.
Blake Shelton
March 3, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $29.50-$69.50.
7:30 p.m.
The Police Experience
March 4, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.
7 p.m.
Irish Rovers
March 5, Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $25-$35.
7 p.m.
Foreigner
March 9, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $50-$125.
7:30 p.m.
Jeff Dunham
March 9, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $34-$48.50.
7:30 p.m.
Monster Jam
March 10, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $23-$45.
7 p.m.
March 11, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $10-$48.
1 p.m., 7 p.m.
The Rock & Worship Roadshow
March 12, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $10.
6 p.m.
San Joaquin Valley Town Hall presents Dave Barry
March 15, Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-444-2180, www.valleytownhall.com, $35.
10:30 a.m.
Kellie Pickler
March 17, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $40-$83.
8 p.m.
Andre Nickatina
March 18, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $24.
8 p.m.
Fortunate Youth
March 19, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15-$30.
8 p.m.
Alton Brown Live
March 20, Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $35-$65.
7:30 p.m.
Kenny G
March 23, Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $55-$109.
8 p.m.
The Buck Johnson Band
March 24, Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32-$42.
8 p.m.
Dave Stamey
March 25, Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, tickets.mercedtheatre.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=149, $25-$30.
7 p.m.
