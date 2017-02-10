Entertainment

February 10, 2017 1:41 AM

Touring shows calendar: Big acts coming to Fresno through November 2017

Midnight Star with The Original Mary Jane Girls

Feb. 10, Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $30.

8 p.m.

Valentine’s Super Love Jam

Feb. 10, Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $30.50-$54.50.

7:30 p.m.

Robin Thicke

Feb. 13, Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, $55-$85.

7:30 p.m.

Darlene Love

Feb. 17, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $29-$55.

8 p.m.

Tuck & Patti

Feb. 17, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $43.50-$58.50.

8 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots

Feb. 17, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, $38-$48.

7 p.m.

R. Kelly

Feb. 19, Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $37.50-$74.50.

7:30 p.m.

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown

Feb. 21, Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, mercedtheatre.org, $30-$50.

7:30 p.m.

Bonnie Raitt

Feb. 21, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=277, $63.50-$107.50.

8 p.m.

Emmet Cahill

Feb. 22, Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced, 209-388-1090, emmetcahilltours.ticketleap.com, $30-$45.

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown

Feb. 22, Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $18-$22.

8 p.m.

Feb. 23, The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $15-$18.

9 p.m.

Golden Dragon Acrobats

Feb. 23, Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $22-$34.

7:30 p.m.

Adia Victoria

Feb. 24, The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $10.

8:30 p.m.

One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen & The Works

Feb. 24, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32.50-$47.50.

7 p.m.

The Afters with Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz

Feb. 24, First Baptist Church of Merced, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, 209-383-7729, transparentproductions.com/events/the-afters-merced, $19.50.

7-10 p.m.

Barbra & Frank: The Concert That Never Was

Feb. 25, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1412277-barbra-frank-concert-that-visalia, $29-$45.

7 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Men

Feb. 25, Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-229-5683, www.bigfootticket.com, $10-$92.

7 p.m.

Y&T

Feb. 25, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $33.50-$63.50.

7:30 p.m.

Eric Johnson Acoustic Guitar and Piano

Feb. 26, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $31.50-$51.50.

7:30 p.m.

Cody Canada and the Departed

Feb. 28, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.

7:30 p.m.

Blake Shelton

March 3, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $29.50-$69.50.

7:30 p.m.

The Police Experience

March 4, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.

7 p.m.

Irish Rovers

March 5, Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $25-$35.

7 p.m.

Foreigner

March 9, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $50-$125.

7:30 p.m.

Jeff Dunham

March 9, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $34-$48.50.

7:30 p.m.

Monster Jam

March 10, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $23-$45.

7 p.m.

March 11, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $10-$48.

1 p.m., 7 p.m.

The Rock & Worship Roadshow

March 12, Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $10.

6 p.m.

San Joaquin Valley Town Hall presents Dave Barry

March 15, Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-444-2180, www.valleytownhall.com, $35.

10:30 a.m.

Kellie Pickler

March 17, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $40-$83.

8 p.m.

Andre Nickatina

March 18, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $24.

8 p.m.

Fortunate Youth

March 19, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15-$30.

8 p.m.

Alton Brown Live

March 20, Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $35-$65.

7:30 p.m.

Kenny G

March 23, Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $55-$109.

8 p.m.

The Buck Johnson Band

March 24, Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $32-$42.

8 p.m.

Dave Stamey

March 25, Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, tickets.mercedtheatre.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=149, $25-$30.

7 p.m.

