Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Feb. 10

Friday, Feb. 10
Concert: Valentine’s Super Love Jam
Featuring R&B stars of the ’70s and ’80s such as the Moments, Deniece Williams, Heatwave, GQ, Ready for the World and more. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $30.50-$54.50.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Blues, Brews & BBQ
Javon Davis and John Clifton perform a blues show. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/582377741967587, $10.
7-10 p.m.
Fresno Filmworks presents two days of short films, including live action, animation and documentary. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, fresnofilmworks.org.
5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
The popular ’80s group is known for hits like “Freak-a-Zoid,” “No Parking on the Dance Floor” and “Wet My Whistle.” Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $30.
8 p.m.
Theater: The Treasure of Shiver River
This Western “mellerdrama” is a laugh out loud good time as the characters struggle to avoid the villains and keep their heads above water. Encore Theatre, 324 S. N St., Tulare, 559-686-1300, www.encoretulare.org, $11-$13.
7:30 p.m.
