Need a unique gift idea? This company has crates of ideas for Valentine’s or any other day

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno Pause

2:52 Parents speak for and against canceling play at Buchanan High

0:23 House fire in Fresno on Simpson Ave. near Clark Street

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:40 Fresno man rescued from swift water in Mill Creek

1:28 Fresno High clinches NYL boys basketball title