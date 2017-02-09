Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Feb. 9

Thursday, Feb. 9
Event: Dixieland Festival
Festivities for the 33rd annual “Sounds of Mardi Gras” festival kick off with a pre-dance tonight and continue through Sunday. DoubleTree Fresno & Convention Center, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, 209-534-1924, www.fresnodixie.com, prices vary.
6 p.m.
Event: ‘Sixteen Candles’
Samantha Baker pines for the affection of high school heartthrob Jake Ryan in this 1984 John Hughes hit. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com,
$7-$8.
7 p.m.
Music: Aceyalone
The L.A. underground rapper and hip-hop artist will perform with Aesop of Living Legend and others. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, facebook.com/events/1819412961663188,
$8-$10.
8 p.m.
Event: Midget Mania Wrestling
The matches are presented by Vendetta Pro Wrestling. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $20-$40.
8 p.m.
Music: Buyepongo
The FreshNalgas music series features this band out of Los Angeles, fusing hip-hop, punk, funk, jazz and Latin America tropical sounds. Fres.Co, 1918 Fresno St., dulceupfront.org/gig/freshnalgas-w-buyepongo, $10.
7-10 p.m.
