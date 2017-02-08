This week in entertainment: Calendar of events for Feb. 10-16

ART
Art of the Word 2
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.
Arthop featuring Margie Brocks
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16.
Exhibit: Dale Oftedal
1821 Gallery & Studios, 1821 Calaveras St., Fresno, 559-999-1158, www.1821gallery.com, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 15-16, noon-4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Exhibit: ‘Dulce by Nature’ by Crystal Galindo
Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, www.artsvisalia.org, noon-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 15-16.
Exhibit: ‘Old Jems for the New Year’ (group show)
Fig Tree Gallery, 644 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-485-0460, figtreegallery.us, noon-4 p.m. Feb. 10-12.
Exhibit: Group show featuring Iris Duarte, Judith Goulart and Jeanette Goulart
Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, free, noon-4 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 15.
Exhibit: Tulare County Varied Expressions
Tulare Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare, 559-686-2074, www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 16.
Exhibit: The Art World of Nany
Armenian Museum of Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1001, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 13-16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11.
Head to Toe: Wearable Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.
Hung Liu: Scales of History
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.
The MAW Collection of Contemnporary Mexican Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org, $10, $5 ages 6-16, free ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.
Mississippi Freedom Summer, 1964
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.
Please Squeeze Me Art Show
Chris Sorensen Studio, 2223 S. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-237-4934, www.facebook.com/Sorensensshowcalendar, free, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 13.
The Kinsey Collection: Where Art & History Intersect
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-497-3876, free, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Theatre
‘Aladdin’
Enchanted Playhouse Theatre, 307 E. Main St., Visalia, 559-739-4600, enchantedplayhouse.org, $5-$8, 7 p.m. Feb. 10, 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
‘Blithe Spirit’
2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
‘Gypsy’
Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
‘Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain’
Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave, Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=2178, $15, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11.
‘Ring of Fire’
Reedley’s River City Theatre Company, 1720 10th St., Reedley, 559-638-6500, www.reedleyrivercitytheatre.org/event/db6353387cdf364daaea1ff4d5633c33, $25-$40, 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12 and 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
‘The Treasure of Shiver River’
Encore Theatre, 324 S. N St, Tulare, 559-686-1300, www.encoretulare.org, $11-$13, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
‘The Will Rogers Follies’
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 11 a.m. Feb. 12 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
MUSIC
Back to Black: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $10, 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Bob Marley Birthday Bash
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $8, 9 p.m. Feb. 10.
An Evening of Iranian Classical Music
Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, phooshmandrad@csufresno.edu, free, 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
Follow the Flume: Train Songs with The Gilly Girls
Central Library, 2420 Mariposa St., Fresno, 559-600-7323, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 1-2 p.m. Feb. 11.
Fresno’s Monthly Motown Night
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5, 8 p.m. Feb. 16.
Galloway Memorial Organ Evensong
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, free will offering will be taken to benefit the Casavant Pipe Organn renovation fund, 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Juni Fisher’s Valentine Concert
Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood Ave., Lindsay, 559-284-2223, lindsaycommunitytheater.com, $20, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Keyboard Concert: Lise de la Salle
Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students, 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Larry Flores Band
Yosemite Falls Cafe, 5123 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-225-6800, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Love Conquers All featuring Daniel Bolshoy, presented by Youth Orchestras of Fresno
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-275-6694, www.youthorchestrasfresno.org/current-season, free or $25 for reserved seating, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 12.
Midnight Star with The Original Mary Jane Girls
Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $30, 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Musical Review & Dessert
Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, eventbrite.com/e/musical-revue-and-dessert-tickets-30006569457, $10, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Randy Freeman
Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Robin Thicke
Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, $55-$85, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Selena: A Tribute of Love & Adoration by Luz Maria
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$15, 9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Surfer Blood
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com/shows/2017/2/15/surfer-blood, $14, 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Tulare Symphony: Jazz It Up!
Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1241931-tulare-county-symphony-visalia, $30-$39.50, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Super Love Jam
Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $30.50-$54.50, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
‘Walk in Peace: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King and Black History Month” featuring Fresno State Choirs and Fresno City Singers
Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Etc.
Book discussion with author Fode Doumbia, author of Grandpa: Conversation with Myself
Lindsay Branch Library, 157 N. Mirage St., Lindsay, 559-562-3021, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 10.
Breaking Bread with William Saroyan
Gillis Branch Library, 629 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0140, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16.
Children’s Crafts: Mouse Valentine craft
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Feb. 10-11.
Children’s Crafts: Woven paper art
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Feb. 13-16.
Circus 1903
Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/circus-1903, $33-$63, 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Dr. Matthew Ari Jendian speaking on ‘Forward Together: Valuing Differences and Mobilizing Similarities to Achieve Common Goals’
Fresno State Satellite Student Union, Fresno, 559-278-2741, getinvolved@csufresno.edu, 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
An Evening in Paris
Mariposa Fairgrounds and Exposition Center, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, 209-966-6334, www.aauwmariposa.com, $20-$25, 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11.
Free Family Fun Movies
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free, 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Fresno County Wine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend
Fresno County wineries, www.fresnocountywinejourney.com, $10, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Madera Wine & Chocolate Weekend
The Madera Wine & Chocolate Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance online, $30 the day of the event. Feb. 11-12
Fresno Dixieland Festival
DoubleTree Fresno & Convention Center, 2233 Ventura Street, Fresno, 209-534-1924, www.fresnodixie.com, price varies, Feb. 10-12.
Fresno Filmworks presents “2017 Oscar-Nominated Short Films”
Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, fresnofilmworks.org, $8-$15, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
Jewish Film Series: ‘The Midnight Orchestra’
Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-432-3600, 7:15-9 p.m. Feb. 11.
Kids Create: Valentine’s Day crafts
Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-713-2731, free, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
San Joaquin Valley Town Hall: Marc Lapadula
Saroyan Theatre at Fresno Convention Center, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/san-joaquin-valley-town-hall-presents-the-four-films-that-changed-america-by-marc-lapadula, $35, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15.
Screening of ‘The Princess Bride’ (1987)
Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Stop the Violence Fashion Show
Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-579-4811, stoptheviolencefresno.com, 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo
Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave. Ste. 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, free, 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 12.
Valentine’s Day Dance with Niteflite
VFW Post 5845, 4925 N. Seventh Ave., Biola, 559-903-6387, $40 per couple, 5-11 p.m. Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day Mr. & Mrs. Standup Comedy Show
Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3886, $20, 8-10 p.m. Feb. 14.
Vaudeville Valentine’s
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/813127635495720, $10, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 11.
2017 World Ag Expo
International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com, $15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16.
