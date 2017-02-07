5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Feb. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 8
Event: ‘Dulce by Nature’
The solo exhibition features work by Bay Area painter Crystal Galindo and her portraits celebrating women of color and all body shapes. Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, www.artsvisalia.org.
Noon-5:30 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Cool as Ice’
Enjoy the 1991 cult classic starring Vanilla Ice with live commentary and drinking games. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1563549910329148, free.
8 p.m.
Event: Obesity prevention and management
Clinicians and physicians will give tips and advice on topics including weight loss, FDA-approved medications, fitness and more. Saint Agnes Wellness Center Northwest, 4770 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-696-8072, www.samc.com/the-weight-is-over.
6:30 p.m.
Ryan Classen is associate professor of political science at Kent State University and will speak on “Godless Democrats and Pious Republicans? Religion and Politics from Kennedy to Trump.” Fresno Pacific University Steinert Campus Center, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2057, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: Bingo
Bring your lucky daubers for a night of bingo. American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522.
6:15 p.m.
