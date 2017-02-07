HOME & GARDEN CALENDAR

Fresno County Master Gardeners: Invasive Pests
UC Merced Center, Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 15.
Fresno County Master Gardeners: Add Color Blooms That Return Year After Year
Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery, Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
Fresno County Master Gardeners: Spring Flowers for the Table
Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery, Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, $15 materials fee, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 22.
Kid’s Workshop: Valentine’s photo box
Home Depot, 845 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis; 7150 N. Abby St., Fresno; 3272 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno; 4864 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno; 3175 Highland Ave., Selma; 2155 N. Schnoor St., Madera; 501 N. 12th Ave., Hanford; 3500 S. Demaree St., Visalia; 1600 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare, workshops.homedepot.com/workshops/home, free, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 4.
Visalia SpringFest Home & Patio
Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-713-4000, www.VisaliaHomeShows.com, $4-$7, free to ages 12 and under, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 12.
Workshop: Easy bath updates
Home Depot, 845 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis; 7150 N. Abby St., Fresno; 3272 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno; 4864 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno; 3175 Highland Ave., Selma; 2155 N. Schnoor St., Madera; 501 N. 12th Ave., Hanford; 3500 S. Demaree St., Visalia; 1600 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare, workshops.homedepot.com/workshops/home, free, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
Workshop: Installing tile backsplash
Home Depot, 845 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis; 7150 N. Abby St., Fresno; 3272 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno; 4864 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno; 3175 Highland Ave., Selma; 2155 N. Schnoor St., Madera; 501 N. 12th Ave., Hanford; 3500 S. Demaree St., Visalia; 1600 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare, workshops.homedepot.com/workshops/home, free, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Workshop: Paint trends and tips
Home Depot, 845 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis; 7150 N. Abby St., Fresno; 3272 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno; 4864 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno; 3175 Highland Ave., Selma; 2155 N. Schnoor St., Madera; 501 N. 12th Ave., Hanford; 3500 S. Demaree St., Visalia; 1600 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare, workshops.homedepot.com/workshops/home, free, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
