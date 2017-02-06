FOOD & WINE CALENDAR

Farmers markets
Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 13-14.
Cherry Avenue Auction, 4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9856, www.cherryavenueauction.com, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 14.
Old Town Clovis Farmers Market, 433 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 559-298-5774, 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-448-4228, free, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Vineyard Farmers Market, 100 W. Shaw, Fresno, 559-222-0182, www.vineyardfarmersmarket.com, 3-6 p.m. Feb. 8 and 7 a.m.-noon Feb. 11.
Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-260-2915, free, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 10.
Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, 559-994-9292, www.facebook.com/ValleyFreshFM, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Wine tastings
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar at Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 8-14.
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 8.
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8-14.
Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-474-8286, tocamaderawinery.com, $5-$8, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 13-14, noon-4:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12
Papagni Wines, 9505 Road 30 1/2, Madera, 559-673-5754, noon-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
BevMo!, 7639 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-431-2626, www.bevmo.com, $2, 3-7 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2-5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-419-9159, www.ramostorres.com, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Cedar View Winery, 1384 S. Frankwood Ave., Sanger, 559-787-9412, www.cedarviewwinery.com, $5, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-843-2140, www.moraviawines.com, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Milla Vineyards, 7465 W. McKinley Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1656, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
LoMac Winery, 2674 N. Westlawn Ave., Fresno, 559-275-4748, www.lomacwinery.com, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-399-3079, www.kingsriverwinery.com, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, 559-274-9463, www.engelmanncellars.com, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8-11 and Feb. 13-14.
Etc.
Fundraiser Breakfast
American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
CartHop
Fulton Mall, Fresno St., Fresno, 559-490-9966, www.facebook.com/CArtHop, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9.
Eatin’ on Eaton
Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno Street, Fresno, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10.
Fresno County Wine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend
Fresno County wineries, www.fresnocountywinejourney.com, $10, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 8-14.
Paint Nite
Logan’s Roadhouse, 7507 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 307-272-3884, paintnite.com, 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Sweetheart Luncheon
Visalia Senior Citizen Center, 310 N. Locust St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $4 per meal 55-plus years, $5 per meal for guest under 55 or takeout meals, noon-1 p.m. Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day Wine Dinner
Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-3286, squareup.com/market/kings-river-winery/item/valentine-s-winery-dinner, $35.95-$38.95, 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valley Business Awards Luncheon
Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $60, noon-2 p.m. Feb. 9.
Wine and Fruit Tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 8-14.
