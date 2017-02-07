5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 7
Music: Shwayze
The alternative hip-hop artist from Malibu will perform with Wildcard. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $16.
8 p.m.
Event: Mac/Apple user group
Workshops, demonstrations and a help desk. UC Merced Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706, www.fresnomug.com.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Dr. Levon Chookaszian will speak on the involvement of Armenia in the developing system of pan-Asian exchange of goods. Fresno State University Business Center, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies.
7:30-9 p.m.
Community: U.S. Citizenship Informational Session
A Citizenship and Immigration Services officer will explain the process to become a citizen. Laton Branch Library, 6313 DeWoody St., Laton, 559-923- 4554, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
4-5 p.m.
Community: Biometric screenings
Testing for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and more. Through Feb. 8. Fresno City College HS245, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.cloviwell.com/participant/events/evt_34cabd199c/welcome.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments