5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 6
Concert: The Afters
The contemporary Christian band has won a Dove Award and will perform with Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz. First Baptist Hanford, 9125 13 1/2 Ave., Hanford, 714-545-8900, transparentproductions.com/events/the-afters-hanford, $15-$45.
6:30-9 p.m.
Event: Disney on Ice
Tonight is the last performance of “Worlds of Enchantment” with a special warm up with Mickey’s Dance-Along Pre-Show. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $21-$68.
7 p.m.
Event: Ooh La La!
The French-themed art show features work by Jackie Ryle, Myrna Axt and Rebecca Caraveo. Tower District Records, 302 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-478-4034, facebook.com/events/1242229132559078.
Noon-6 p.m.
Event: Cooking class
Chef Brian will walk you through making beer battered fried chicken with waffles, homemade white gravy, fried okra and how to fabricate a whole chicken. Rev’s, 401 Clovis Ave., Suite 102, Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/february-cooking-class-tickets-31078899826, $65.
6:30-9 p.m.
Event: Antibody Immunotherapy – Does the science match the hype?
Join Central Valley Cafe Scientifique and Dr. Cory Brooks as he discusses the advancement in the field of antibodies as disease therapy. Santa Fe Basque, 3110 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/366085210425498.
7-8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
