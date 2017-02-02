5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Feb. 4

Saturday, Feb. 4
Event: Adam Carolla
The comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and NY Times best-selling author will do a live podcast taping during the show. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $39.50-$49.50.
8 p.m.
Event: All-Breed Dog Show
The Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno’s two-day show features more than 800 show dogs. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-840-2299, sunmaidkennelclub.org, free admission, $5 for parking.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event: Central Valley Showcase
Fresno Fuego will face the Central Valley All Stars in a showcase highlighting local top junior college soccer talent. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=9472#.WJPPI1MrKCh, $5-$10.
4 p.m.
Event: Costaki Economopoulos
The comedian is best known for his appearances on the “Bob and Tom Radio Show” and has written jokes for Bette Midler and Jay Leno. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3878, $25.
8:30 p.m.
Music: El Corazon de Mexico
Albee Sanchez, El Astro and Ana Laura take you on a musical journey through the life of Juan Gabriel. Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2623, squareup.com/store/cancionesdelcorazon, $18-$33.
1 p.m., 6 p.m.
