Community calendar Feb. 5-11

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. Feb. 6.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
American Legion Post 11 Fundraiser Breakfast
American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
Argentine Tango in Fresno
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10, 5-7:30 p.m.
Ballet Class for Seniors with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 11 a.m. Feb. 7.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Feb. 8.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. Feb. 7.
Beginners Yoga Class
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginnersyoga, $10 per class, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 8.
Biometric Screenings
Fresno City College HS245, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.cloviwell.com/participant/events/evt_34cabd199c/welcome, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Central California Woodcarvers
1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. Feb. 11.
Children Dance Classes
Fergie’s Freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, 559-908-1002, www.fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180, Feb. 5.
Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 9; adults: 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. Feb. 6.
Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
Creative Dance for Children with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 10 a.m. Feb. 7.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com, 9 a.m. Feb. 11.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
An Evening to Treasure
NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, 559-227-5664, www.aneveningtotreasure.com, free, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.
Fresno Dixieland Festival
DoubleTree Fresno & Convention Center, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, 209-534-1924, www.fresnodixie.com, varies, Feb. 9-12.
Fresno Mac/Apple User Group
University of California Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706, fresnomug.com/FresnoMUG/home.html, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation, 12:15-1:40 p.m. Feb. 7, Feb. 9 and Feb. 11, 6-7:10 p.m. Feb. 8.
Get Heart Strong Cardiac Wellness Check Up
Kaweah Delta Rehabilitation Hospital, 840 S. Akers St., Visalia, www.kaweahdelta.org, 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Hearts On Fire - Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free, 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 8.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 6-9 and Feb. 11.
Just Walk With a Doc
Blaine Park, S. Court St., Visalia, www.walkwithadoc.org, 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Long Term Made Simple
Guardian Select Insurance, 423 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suite 107, Fresno, 559-221-9999, guardianselectinsurance.com, free, 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 8.
Morning Meditation
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $5, 7-7:45 a.m. Feb. 8.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, noon Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 10.
Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts - Newcomer Meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 10.
Salsa dance
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Feb. 5, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 9.
Salsa Tuesdays
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Square Dance Beginning Classes
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-297-2600, $5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Tai Chi in a chair
Call for details, 559-906-0703, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 9.
The Weight Is Over
Saint Agnes Wellness Center – Northwest, 4770 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-450-5376, samc.com/the-weight-is-over, free, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. Feb. 6.
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
Twist & Shout, for people with Parkinson’s Disease
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, $5, 11 a.m. Feb. 7.
Two-for Tuesday: Beginners Yoga Class
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/two-for-tuesdays, $10 for 2 tickets, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 7.
U.S. Citizenship Informational Session
Kingsburg Branch Library, 1399 Draper St., Kingsburg, 559-897-3710, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Parlier Branch Library, 1130 E. Parlier Ave., Parlier, 559-646-3835, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, noon-1 p.m. Feb. 11.
Laton Branch Library, 6313 DeWoody St., Laton, 559-923-4554, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 7.
Women’s Heart Fair
UCSF Fresno Auditorium, 155 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-499-6421, www.fresno.ucsf.edu/womensfair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 10-11 a.m. Feb. 10.
Yoga for adults
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Yoga for seniors (50 and older)
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. Feb. 8.
