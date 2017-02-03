Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Feb. 3

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk Pause

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

3:08 Public expresses views on proposed Rental Housing Improvement Act in Fresno

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

2:01 Matt Williams a star attraction at the Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

2:19 A look at some Fresno State football signees

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era