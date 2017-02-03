Entertainment

February 3, 2017 1:33 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Feb. 3

Event: Reading with Andrea Jurjevic

The author is the winner of the 2015 Philip Levine Prize for Poetry and the auther of “Small Crimes.” Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/english/degrees-programs/mfa.

7 p.m.

Event: Ballet Boyz

The company features 10 male dancers from London and was founded by former Royal Ballet dancers Michael Nunn and William Trevitt. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/lively-arts-foundation-presents-balletboyz, $35-$55.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Marty Grimes

The Berkeley rapper has opened for G-Eazy and collaborated with Nef the Pharoah. He will perform with Cal Scruby, Jay T and Panduh Young. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$15.

8 p.m.

Event: Lecture on ‘War, Peace, & the Making of Minorities in the Post-Ottoman Middle East, 1919-1923’

Dr. Laura Robson will speak on how the League of Nations created new Middle Eastern politics after the Ottoman Empire’s dissolution. Fresno State Smittcamp Alumni House, 2625 E. Matoian Way, Fresno, 559-278-2669, fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies, free.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Ring of Fire

Johnny Cash’s songbook comes to life with more than a dozen hits, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” River City Theatre Company, 1720 10th St., Reedley, 559-638-6500, www.reedleyrivercitytheatre.org/event/db6353387cdf364daaea1ff4d5633c33, $19-$49.50.

8 p.m.

