5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Feb. 5

Sunday, Feb. 5
Event: Super Bowl LI
The action takes place in Houston, Texas as the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in a battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
3:30 p.m.
Theatre: Aladdin
Don Williams directs the play where evil magician tries to trick Aladdin in order to gain a magical lamp. Enchanted Playhouse Theatre, 307 E. Main St., Visalia, 559-739-4600, enchantedplayhouse.org, $5-$8.
2 p.m.
Music: Ugly God
The 20-year-old rapper is known for his colorful lyrics. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.
7 p.m.
Event: Nacho Average Super Bowl Party
Enjoy a super nacho bar, wine or beer, games including cornhole, Jenga and a special edition of Super Bowl commercial bingo. Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-3286, www.facebook.com/events/1719917924988633.
Noon-7:30 p.m.
Event: Volunteer orientation
Learn all you need to know to become an ambassador for dogs and cats in the shelter. Valley Oak S.P.C.A., 29010 Highway 99, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/394123837597765.
10-11:30 a.m.
