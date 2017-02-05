Entertainment

February 5, 2017 1:27 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Feb. 5

Sunday, Feb. 5

Event: Super Bowl LI

The action takes place in Houston, Texas as the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in a battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

3:30 p.m.

Theatre: Aladdin

Don Williams directs the play where evil magician tries to trick Aladdin in order to gain a magical lamp. Enchanted Playhouse Theatre, 307 E. Main St., Visalia, 559-739-4600, enchantedplayhouse.org, $5-$8.

2 p.m.

Music: Ugly God

The 20-year-old rapper is known for his colorful lyrics. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.

7 p.m.

Event: Nacho Average Super Bowl Party

Enjoy a super nacho bar, wine or beer, games including cornhole, Jenga and a special edition of Super Bowl commercial bingo. Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-259-3286, www.facebook.com/events/1719917924988633.

Noon-7:30 p.m.

Event: Volunteer orientation

Learn all you need to know to become an ambassador for dogs and cats in the shelter. Valley Oak S.P.C.A., 29010 Highway 99, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/394123837597765.

10-11:30 a.m.

