5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Feb. 1

Wednesday, Feb. 1
Event: Glass blowing workshop
Select and add color to a hot glass bubble to create your own unique heart paperweight. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/glass-blowing-workshop-blown-glass-heart-paperweight-tickets-30803940415, $60.
5-9 p.m.
Event: ‘Roman Holiday’
Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck star in the 1953 film about a European princess who goes missing in Rome and the journalist who finds her. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno State basketball
The men’s team will face Mountain West Conference rival Air Force. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com/events/fresno-state-mens-basketball-9, $7-$65.
7 p.m.
Event: Producers meet-up
If you are working on a project or just have an idea, meet with producers and directors. CMAC, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/270530983362768.
6-8 p.m.
Music: Ted Nunes
Enjoy an acoustic show featuring Americana and country music. Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, 1279 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1767493473576570.
9-11 p.m.
