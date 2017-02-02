Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Feb. 2

Thursday, Feb. 2
Characters from “Cars,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story” and “Frozen” come to life at the first of several performances through Feb. 6. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $21-$68.
7 p.m.
Event: Parties for the Parkway
It’s ArtHop at downtown and Tower District-area galleries. Join the River Parkway Trust as they celebrate 25 years of parties with artwork donated by local artists available for auction. K Jewel Gallery, 1415 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-248-8480, www.facebook.com/events/1797608110501192.
5-8 p.m.
Music: Telegraph String Quartet
The group is the winner of the 2014 Fischoff Grand Prize and the 2016 Naumburg Chamber Music Competition. Fresno City College Old Administration Building Auditorium, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?recordid=13811&page=1799&ex=0, free.
7:30 p.m.
Event: TPF 30
The card’s main event features lightweights Danny Navarro vs. Cain Carrizosa. Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, www.tachipalace.com/entertainment.php, $35-$125.
6 p.m.
Event: ‘Groundhog Day’
The 1993 film stars Bill Murray as TV weatherman Phil Connors, who travels to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to cover Groundhog Day festivities and finds himself waking up to the same day over and over. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com/shows/51-groundhog-day, $7-$8.
7 p.m.
