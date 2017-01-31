25 things to do in the Valley in February

The Valley never lacks quality entertainment, from ArtHop or Fresno Filmworks event to checking out a new movie or restaurant or attending a concert. The following is a list of the Top 25 things The Bee’s entertainment staff thinks you should check out in February. For an extended list of entertainment options, visit our online calendar , read our entertainment blog and coverage, and watch for our daily “5 Things to Do” listing.
Disney on Ice: Disney comes to life at “Worlds of Enchantment,” Feb. 2-6 at Selland Arena. Tickets cost $21-$68.
Ballet Boyz: Lively Arts Foundation presents the company of 10 male dancers from London who will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Saroyan Theatre. Tickets are $35-$55.
PodcastOne: Comedian and podcasting’s shining star Adam Carolla will be live at the Tower Theatre, 8 p.m. Feb. 4.
Dog Show: Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno holds their annual all-breed dog show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4-5 at Fresno Fairgrounds. Admission is free and parking is $5.
Deep in the heart of Texas: “Super Bowl LI” from NRG stadium in Houston feature the Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots. The telecast on FOX (KMPH, Channel 26.1) is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5. There is related programming all day. Lady Gaga performs at halftime.
Buzzin’: Malibu rapper Shwayze plays at all ages show at Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Jake Ryan is back: Don’t miss the screening of the 1984 hit, “Sixteen Candles,” directed by John Hughes at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Hanford Fox Theatre. Tickets cost $5-$6.
Fresno Dixieland Society: The Sounds of Mardi Gras swings into town Feb. 9-12 at DoubleTree by Hilton. Ticket packages are available and cost $20-$110.
Brick by brick: Holy LEGO! “The LEGO Batman Movie” is scheduled to open Feb. 10 in theaters. Will Arnett provides the voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne.
Wine and chocolate: Get a jump on Valentine’s Day with some wine tasting and chocolate sampling. Feb. 11 and 12. The Fresno County Wine Journey costs $10 and runs from noon to 5 p.m. and Madera Wine Trail’s event costs $25 in advance and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And the winner is: “The 59th Annual Grammy Awards” will be broadcast Feb. 12 on CBS (KGPE, Channel 47.1) starting at 5 p.m. John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will perform.
Emotional roadshow: The super popular indie-rock electronic duo Twenty One Pilots plays Save Mart Center, Feb. 14.
Town Hall Lecture Series: Marc Lapadula will speak on the four films that changed America: “The Jazz Singer,” “I Am A Fugitive From a Chain Gang,” “The Graduate,” and “Jaws,” at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Saroyan Theatre. Tickets cost $35.
Arthouse benefit: The Fresno Underground Art collective hosts a benefit for fellow arts collective Fresno Arthouse at Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
Conductor search: The Fresno Philharmonic on Feb. 19 welcomes its fourth candidate for music director, Aram Demirjian, to the Saroyan Theatre. $25-$79.
Internment camps: Fresno State on Feb. 19 opens an exhibition at the Madden Library commemorating the 75th anniversary of the signing of the executive order that authorized the relocation and incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans. Free.
No corner for Baby: Broadway in Fresno brings the national tour of “Dirty Dancing” to the Saroyan Theatre Feb. 21. Tickets are $38-$53.
Peace and war: The moving story of World War II hero Desmond Doss will be available on DVD Feb. 21 when “Hacksaw Ridge” is released. The Oscar-nominated film, directed by Mel Gibson, stars Andrew Garfield.
British battle royal: The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones tribute show Feb. 22 at Fulton 55. Abbey Road plays the Beatles. Satisfaction plays the Stones.
Under Pressure: Gary Mullen is Freddie Mercury in the One Night of Queen tribute, Feb. 24 at the Tower Theatre.
The Concert That Never Was: A tribute concert to Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Visalia Fox Theatre. Tickets are $29-$45.
Blossom Trail Tour: The Blossom Bus Wine & Beer Tour includes the unveiling of the 2017 Blossom Trail Painting, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets cost $58.
Best of Hollywood: Winners will be announced for the “89th Academy Awards” starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 on ABC (KFSN, Channel 30.1). ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host.
Mardi Gras parade: The theme of this year’s parade is “Myths, Folk and Fair Tales” and begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 along Olive Avenue in the Tower District.
Smash robots for humanity’s survival: The machines have taken over the planet, and only Aloy and her tribe can save us in PlayStation 4 exclusive “Horizon Zero Dawn.” Out Feb. 28. $59.99
