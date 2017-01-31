5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Jan. 31

Tuesday, Jan. 31
Event: Rogue Muse reveal
Join the Rogue Festival community for the reveal of this year’s muse, created by Bryan Pickens. Posters, postcards and programs will be available for the festival kicking off March 3. Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, 1276 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1190809111032528.
7-8 p.m.
Event: The Roots Awaken
The film screening begins at 6 p.m. with director Kumiko Hayashi and Mayan day keeper Jose Munoz. Fres.Co, 1918 Fresno St., Fresno, 505-205-7052, www.facebook.com/events/148314082338190.
3-8:30 p.m.
Event: Little Lemon Squeezers
Kids are invited to test their lemon squeezing skill and decorate their own chef hats and aprons. Chick-fil-A, 765 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1704799803145497.
5-7 p.m.
Event: Salsa Tuesdays
Beginners’ lessons begin at 8 p.m. and advanced lessons begin at 8:45 p.m. Music and dancing will follow. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com/event-calendar.html, $5.
8 p.m.
Event: Women’s Safety Workshop
Ladies ages 13 and older are invited to learn special tactics to escape and remain safe if anyone grabs you. Guido’s Martial Arts Academy, 130 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 102, Clovis, 559-477-2053, clovismartialarts.com, free.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments