Entertainment

January 28, 2017 3:35 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 28

Saturday, Jan. 28

Music: Sianvar

The rock group released their debut studio album, “Stay Lost,” in June and will perform with Frameworks and Icarus the Owl. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$15.

6 p.m.

Event: Snow Day

Kids will get 30 minutes of snow play, learn how animals survive the cold with fur and fat, make take-home snow, and more. Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.thediscoverycenter.net, $15.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Event: Nelson Illusions

The largest illusion touring show in the U.S. hauls over 30,000 pounds of equipment and features four master magicians who blend mystery, drama, romance and comedy with magic. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $11-$44.

7 p.m.

Event: Fulton Walking Tour

See the views from the City View Apartments, the 15th floor balcony of the Pacific Southwest Building and The Grand’s 10th floor balcony. CityView at Van Ness, 2115 Kern Ave, S, Fresno, 559-470-3306, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2766845, $10.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Event: Super Sumobot Saturday

All ages are invited to bring their own kit or purchase one at the studio in order to create their own sumobot. The Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, fresnoideaworks.org/wp/super-sumobot-saturdays.

2 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video game review: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

View more video

Entertainment Videos