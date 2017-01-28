5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 28

Saturday, Jan. 28
Music: Sianvar
The rock group released their debut studio album, “Stay Lost,” in June and will perform with Frameworks and Icarus the Owl. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$15.
6 p.m.
Event: Snow Day
Kids will get 30 minutes of snow play, learn how animals survive the cold with fur and fat, make take-home snow, and more. Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.thediscoverycenter.net, $15.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Event: Nelson Illusions
The largest illusion touring show in the U.S. hauls over 30,000 pounds of equipment and features four master magicians who blend mystery, drama, romance and comedy with magic. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $11-$44.
7 p.m.
Event: Fulton Walking Tour
See the views from the City View Apartments, the 15th floor balcony of the Pacific Southwest Building and The Grand’s 10th floor balcony. CityView at Van Ness, 2115 Kern Ave, S, Fresno, 559-470-3306, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2766845, $10.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Event: Super Sumobot Saturday
All ages are invited to bring their own kit or purchase one at the studio in order to create their own sumobot. The Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, fresnoideaworks.org/wp/super-sumobot-saturdays.
2 p.m.
