Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Jan. 27

Friday, Jan. 27
Music: The Expanders
The Los Angeles based band gets their inspiration from vintage 1970s and 1980s-style reggae. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $7-$10.
9 p.m.
The Spanish film has English subtitles and follows two men on a 2,000 mile journey from Buenos Aires to the capital of Bolivia, La Paz. Fresno State Peters Educational Center, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free.
5:30 p.m.
Music: Cumbiatron
A night of electronic dance music featuring DJs El Selector, Del Toro Don and Dog Plasma. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/179540932519108, $10.
8 p.m.
The Professor Emeritus of Armenian and Near Eastern History at UCLA will be speaking on “Armenian Communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean.” Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies, free.
7:30-9 p.m.
Comedy: Daniel Eachus
Born and raised in Fresno, the comedian moved to Southern California and became the youngest finalist ever on “Funniest Comic in Los Angeles.” Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3882, $15.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments