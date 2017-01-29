5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 29

Sunday, Jan. 29
Music: Keyboard Concert Series
Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and pianist Noreen Polera will perform pieces by Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and others. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
3 p.m.
Event: Big Band Dance
Join the Central California Big Band Dance Society and The Hal Magnie Band for an afternoon of swing dancing. The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15.
1-5 p.m.
Music: Starset
The band released their latest album, Vessels, Jan. 20 and will play with Gemini Syndrome. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$18.
7 p.m.
Theatre: Blithe Spirit
The Noël Coward classic stars a novelist who hires a medium for some new material and ends up being haunted by his first wife. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students.
2 p.m.
Event: Our Town
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder and written in 2006 by composer Ned Rorem, the opera is a look into everyday life in a small town. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, 559-442-5699, fresnograndopera.org/season/our-town, $25.50-$89.50.
3 p.m.
