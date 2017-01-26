Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 26

Thursday, Jan. 26
Jose Rivera wrote the play, set in the desert of Barstow where Gabriela dives into a surreal fantasy world when her husband leaves for prolonged abscences as a soldier Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-475-8831, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2771569, $10-$15.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Adelita’s Way
The band formed in 2005 and their hit “Invincible” is the theme song of WWE Superstars. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$14.
8 p.m.
Comedy: Steve Hoffstetter
The comedian is currently on his “Comedy Without Apology” tour. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/191196898016788, $15.
8 p.m.
Community: Cross Cultural Workshop
Dr. Alfredo Cuellar will lead a discussion on “Prominent Challenges for Latinos in 2017.” Holistic Cultural and Education Wellness Center, 4867 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1072987122810882.
2-4 p.m.
Community: Volunteer orientation
Learn about the animal shelter, take a tour, and the different volunteer opportunities available. Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/167480180392835.
5:30-7 p.m.
