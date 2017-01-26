Entertainment

January 26, 2017 2:26 AM

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 26

Thursday, Jan. 26

Theater: ‘References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot’

Jose Rivera wrote the play, set in the desert of Barstow where Gabriela dives into a surreal fantasy world when her husband leaves for prolonged abscences as a soldier Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-475-8831, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2771569, $10-$15.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Adelita’s Way

The band formed in 2005 and their hit “Invincible” is the theme song of WWE Superstars. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$14.

8 p.m.

Comedy: Steve Hoffstetter

The comedian is currently on his “Comedy Without Apology” tour. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/191196898016788, $15.

8 p.m.

Community: Cross Cultural Workshop

Dr. Alfredo Cuellar will lead a discussion on “Prominent Challenges for Latinos in 2017.” Holistic Cultural and Education Wellness Center, 4867 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1072987122810882.

2-4 p.m.

Community: Volunteer orientation

Learn about the animal shelter, take a tour, and the different volunteer opportunities available. Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/167480180392835.

5:30-7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'A Dog's Purpose'

View more video

Entertainment Videos