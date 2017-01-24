5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25

Wednesday, Jan. 25
Concert: Hunter Hayes
The country singer and songwriter can play more than 30 instruments and will perform acoustic songs. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $28.50-$58.50.
7:30 p.m.
Fresno County Master Gardeners will give tips on good plant health and how to save water by converting sprinklers to a water-wise drip system. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Music: Typical Sisters
The trio, comprised of guitar, bass and drums, perform an alternative rock concert. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7-8 p.m.
Event: PechaKucha Volume 24
Presenters will show 20 images for 20 seconds each relating to this month’s theme: community. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1661314367501744, $8.
7-10 p.m.
Community: Health fair
There will be health screenings, blood pressure checks, brushing and flossing demonstrations, 15-minute yoga sessions, campus tours, and a chance to win prizes, including a Fitbit. Brightwood College, 44 Shaw Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1498428023518860, free.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments